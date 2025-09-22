Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Up 14.1% – Still a Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) was up 14.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). Approximately 9,747,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £993.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,369.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.