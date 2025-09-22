Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading 14.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). Approximately 9,747,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

SPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.

The company has a market cap of £993.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,369.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

