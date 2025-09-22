Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5,369.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

