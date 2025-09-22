St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,914,341 shares of company stock worth $662,228,310 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

