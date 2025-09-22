Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 190 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $227.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.08.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $188.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.