Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 757 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EL opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.