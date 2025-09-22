Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NYSE:NU opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

