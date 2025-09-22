Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Toast by 29.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 9.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Toast by 57.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $69,038.26. Following the sale, the executive owned 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,357.24. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

