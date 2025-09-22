Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.1%

ZM stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

