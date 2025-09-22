Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 390 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

