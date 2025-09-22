Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 8,484 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Pool by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Pool by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $317.92 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.34 and its 200 day moving average is $310.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

