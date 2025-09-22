Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.2%

H stock opened at $142.98 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.68.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

