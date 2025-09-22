Swedbank AB Buys 54,700 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,638,000 after buying an additional 1,621,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $53,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dynatrace by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 999,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,139,000 after buying an additional 854,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
