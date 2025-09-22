Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7,951.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 660,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,453,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 259,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 692 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $65,442.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,979.38. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $669,220.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,565.75. The trade was a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock worth $921,183 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

