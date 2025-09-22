Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Swedbank AB increased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Allegion Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $179.39 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $180.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

