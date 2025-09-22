Swedbank AB Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Teradyne by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TER opened at $119.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $63,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,485. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.