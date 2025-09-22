Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,693,000 after buying an additional 295,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,370,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,165,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 0.4%

Jabil stock opened at $224.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.71.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $4,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,400,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,066,003.80. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $22,085,161. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

