Swedbank AB Purchases 125 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.5%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,866.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,972.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,885.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.