Swedbank AB Purchases 49,500 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Elastic were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 167,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,634.08. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,036 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,886 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Trading Down 0.5%

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -111.45 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

