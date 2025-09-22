Swedbank AB Raises Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

