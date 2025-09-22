Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

