Swedbank AB Sells 50,288 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,288 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,001,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,719,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,220,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,779,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,605,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This trade represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

