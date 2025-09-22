Swedbank AB Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,926,483 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

