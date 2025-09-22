TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.