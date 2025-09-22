Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

