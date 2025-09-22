The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on Simply Good Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of SMPL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $40.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $380.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

