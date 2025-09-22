Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 19.4% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). 20,916,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 3,036,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £6.12 million, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) EPS for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative net margin of 60.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. Analysts expect that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

