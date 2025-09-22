Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Director Sells $8,223,101.28 in Stock

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Sidney Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,593.04. This trade represents a 39.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:TPC opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.