UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 122,733 Shares

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,462,977.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,331,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,653.28. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $1,437,203.43.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $547,200.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $551,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $565,200.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $557,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $11.88 on Monday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 396.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

