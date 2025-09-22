UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 122,733 Shares

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,462,977.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,331,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,653.28. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $1,437,203.43.
  • On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $540,450.00.
  • On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.
  • On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $547,200.00.
  • On Friday, July 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $551,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $565,200.00.
  • On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.
  • On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $557,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $11.88 on Monday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 396.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

