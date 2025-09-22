Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 527.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $143.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

