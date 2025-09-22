Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock worth $662,228,310. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

