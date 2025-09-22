Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Veralto by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $106.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.