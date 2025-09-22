Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 86,186 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

