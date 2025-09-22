Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Newmont Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
