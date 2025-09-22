Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 192.3% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $114.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $114.84.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.