Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 549.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,604,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 334.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,575.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

