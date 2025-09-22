Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $119.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.