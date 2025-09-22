Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 500.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,939 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 305.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,116.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 18,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,018 shares of company stock worth $68,746,758. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

