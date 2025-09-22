Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,459 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,064,000 after buying an additional 454,234 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,630,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Intel Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

