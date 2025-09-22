Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $162.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

