Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

