Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.42 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

