Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 47,525 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Persium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.