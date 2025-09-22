Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

