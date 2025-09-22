Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 668,590 shares of company stock worth $15,265,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

