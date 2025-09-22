Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.22.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

