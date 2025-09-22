Wedmont Private Capital Buys 153 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,444,000 after acquiring an additional 213,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $130.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock worth $4,357,225. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

