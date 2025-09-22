Wedmont Private Capital Buys 406 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Evergy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.4%

EVRG opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.35%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

