Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.24 on Monday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%.The firm had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

