Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 582 Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $262.55 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.80 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.53. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.94.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

